Alleged $4bn Refinery Fraud: Protesters Ask ICPC To Launch Probe

Protesters under the umbrella of the Con- cerned Lawyers and Citizens Network (CLCN) yesterday demonstrated at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commis- sion (ICPC) headquarters in Abuja, demanding an investigation into the alleged $4 billion fraud linked to the MSM Group and missing funds earmarked for refinery rehabilitation.

The group alleged that the MSM was used to launder stolen public funds. Sambari Benjamin, who read a letter from the protesters, said the disappearance of $2.896 billion allocated for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries led to their non-functioning despite the huge investment.

He said: “We are here because something is deeply wrong. “MSM Group is not just a business; it is a vessel of money laundering, a shell of secrecy, and a front for repurposing stolen public funds.”

The protesters noted the MSM Group’s recent $2.4 billion deal with the Kebbi State Government to build a cement plant, questioning the source of the funds and the company’s sudden emergence in industries ranging from oil and gas to cement and agriculture.