Alleged $4.5bn Fraud: Emefiele’s Co-accused Omoile, Admits Lying In EFCC Statement

Henry Omoile, who is standing trial alongside a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over an alleged $4.5 billion fraud, yesterday told Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja that he lied in the statement he made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Omoile made the disclosure while testifying during a trial-within-trial instituted to determine the voluntariness of the statement he made to EFCC investigators. According to him, the statements marked as Exhibits TWT 1–4 did not contain a genuine confession, claiming that he wrote what investigators allegedly asked him to write.

“The statement exhibits in trial-within-trial 1–4, I did not confess in that statement. I lied in my statement. EFCC threatened me that if I did not write what they wanted, they would charge me to court”, Omoile said. During cross-examination by the prosecution’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Omoile admitted that he was cautioned before making the statement and that he signed the cautionary words.

When asked whether the EFCC had filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the allegations he raised, Omoile responded in the affirmative. However, he admitted that he did not produce the document before the court. He also told the court that he had discussed with his lawyer about filing a fundamental human rights enforcement suit and confirmed that the motion ex-parte was tendered before the court that morning.

Under further questioning, he acknowledged that the ruling he tendered had no direct bearing on Exhibit D4, although he insisted that both issues were connected. “I just wanted to go home,” he said while responding to questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the statement.

When asked by the prosecution whether he had filed any complaint or petition against the EFCC investigative team over the alleged threats, Omoile answered in the negative. Earlier in the proceedings, Omoile had alleged that EFCC investigators attempted to pressure him into implicating Emefiele.

According to him, the head of the investigative team, identified as Alvan, allegedly promised that he would be granted bail and might not be charged if he cooperated by providing incriminating evidence against the former CBN Governor. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to April 17, 2026, for adoption of final written addresses.