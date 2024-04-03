Alleged $35m Fraud: EFCC To Arraign 2 Binance Officials Tomorrow

Barely 48 hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pledged to lead a broad-based and holistic war that would not spare anyone, the antigraft agency yesterday said it would tomorrow arraign two top officials of Binance Holdings Ltd. on five counts of money laundering. New Telegraph learnt that the two officials are Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla. However, it was gathered that Binance, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, who escaped from lawful custody on March 22 and fled Nigeria, would be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja.

Although the crypto exchange firm, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla are listed as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively, Anjarwalla, who is described to be “at large” by the EFCC in the counts, would be arraigned in absentia. In the charge dated and filed on March 28 by the anti-graft agency, the trio is being accused of money laundering to the tune of $35,400,000, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Count one accused the defendants between January 2023 and January 2024 in Abuja of carrying on specialised business of other financial institutions without valid licence.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 57(1) and (2) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 and punishable under Section 57(5) of the same Act. NAN had, on March 28, also reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had also concluded that it would, on April 4, arraign Binance Holdings Limited, Gambaryan and fleeing Anjarwalla, on allegations bordering on tax evasion.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, the three defendants will equally be arraigned before Justice Nwite on four counts. NAN reported that though the FHC’s Easter vacation, which began on March 22, will come to an end on April 8, the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, had directed the transfer of Binance case file to Justice Nwite, even though he is not a vacation judge.

The Chief Judge granted the fiat for the judge to handle the case during vacation being a matter that concerns dire national interest. In the charge dated and filed March 22 by the FIRS, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offence on or about February 1. The two cases were fixed for Thursday to allow for accelerated hearing. NAN had, on March 18, reported that Justice Nwite ordered Binance Holdings Limited to provide the EFCC with the comprehensive data or information of all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform. The EFCC said that from the information afforded to its team of Investigators by Binance showed that the total trading volume from Nigeria in 2023 alone stood at $21.6 billion.