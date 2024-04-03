Alleged $350m, N85m Loan: Go After El-Rufai, Shehu Sani Urges Kaduna Govt

Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has asked the Kaduna State government to go after the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai and others responsible for the enormous debt load of the state.

This was as he asked the Governor of the state, Sen. Uba Sani to constitutes an impartial inquiry committee to look into the previous administration’s massive debt.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Sani disclosed that the El-Rufai administration had left him with 115 contractual responsibilities, $587 million in debt, and N85 billion.

Speaking at a Town Hall gathering in Kaduna over the weekend, the governor claimed that he finds it challenging to meet employee salaries due to the high level of debt.

Reacting to the allegation, Shehu Sani, however, emphasised in a post shared on X on Monday that the current Kaduna State government will be unable to resolve the issue on its own.

Sani wrote: “The looting of Kaduna State cannot be remedied by revelations alone but by courageously constituting a probe panel headed by an independent professional accountant or auditor who will invite and investigate ex-government officials and their proxy contractors to account for the millions in dollars and billions in Naira that were misused or outrightly stolen, including the $350 million loan.

“Kaduna State is at its hour of reckoning with the truth I foretold and the truth for which I was vilified.”