Alleged $345,000 Fraud: Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo’s Manager

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday, issued a warrant of arrest against Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the manager of renowned gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, over allegations of diverting $345,000 in royalties.

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order following an exparte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Representing the EFCC, Bilikisu Buhari, cited provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, to request the warrant.

The EFCC alleged that Onyedikachukwu, responsible for managing Chinwo’s royalties from digital platforms and events, failed to disclose or remit her rightful earnings.

The commission revealed it received a petition from Chinwo detailing the alleged fraud, prompting an investigation.

According to an affidavit sworn by EFCC investigator Michael Idoko, the manager diverted approximately $345,000 without informing the singer or sharing the funds.

Despite efforts to apprehend Onyedikachukwu, he remains at large. Buhari informed the court that should the EFCC fail to arrest him, they would seek a public summons to declare him wanted.

Granting the request, Justice Owoeye directed that Onyedika – chukwu be compelled to appear in court to face the charges. The court adjourned the matter to January 24 for his arraignment.

