Alleged $2.2m Fraud: EFCC Appeals Acquittal of EX-NHIS Boss, Thomas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal to void the partial acquittal of a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),, Olufemi Thomas, in a $2.2 million alleged fraud case.

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos had on July 24, 2025 discharged and acquitted Thomas on five counts bordering on unlawful enrichment and conspiracy.

He however convicted him on one count of making a cash payment above the legally permitted N5 million threshold. The judge slammed a fine of N10 million on Thomas for the offence.

In his judgement, Justice Faji hinged his decision to absolve Thomas of the five counts of unlawful enrichment and conspiracy on the failure of the EFCC to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. He said evidences addicted by the EFCC does not link the $2.2million to any proceeds of crime.

The judge consequently ordered the anti-graft agency to return the seized $2.2 million to Thomas within two weeks of payment of the N10 million fine. Not satisfied with the judgement, the EFCC asked the appellate court to void Thomas’ acquittal on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7 and convict him accordingly.

The antigraft agency also want the Court of Appeal to order the forfeiture of the $2.2 million to the Federal Government. In its notice of Appeal, the EFCC argued that the trial court erroneously relied on “imaginary and fanciful doubts” to clear Thomas despite “overwhelming evidence of unlawful enrichment”.

The anti-graft agency insisted that contrary to the provisions of Section 140 of the Evidence Act 2011, Section 19(5) of the EFCC Act, and Section 82 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2011, Thomas failed to offer a satisfactory explanation for the sharp increase in his assets while holding public office. EFCC also want the appellate court to void the lower court’s dismissal of its investigative work and rejection of key documentary evidence, including Thomas’ audited financial statements.

The anti-graft agency argued that the trial judge erred by selectively accepting inconsistent explanations from the defendant, while disregarding stronger prosecution evidence. It added that the trial court failed to “properly evaluate Thomas’ asset declaration forms (Exhibits G1–G12), which undermined his defence”.

It would be recalled that Thomas and his co-defendant, Kabiru Sidi, were arraigned on 28th June 2017 on seven counts of conspiracy, money laundering, and making false statements about the origin and ownership of $2,198,900 moved in cash.