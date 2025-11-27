Alleged $14.8m Fraud: Sylva Writes EFCC, Requests Date For Appearance

Erstwhile Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva has written to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) requesting a date for his appearance.

The EFCC earlier this month declared the former Bayelsa State governor wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14.8 million, belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

In his letter the commission, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Bayelsa State governorship poll expressed unhappiness over the EFCC’s decision to declare him wanted. According to him, he is currently receiving urgent medical care for a life-threatening condition.

He said he was in constant consultations with his medical team to know whether he could discontinue his treatment to enable him to present himself to the EFCC for interrogation. Sylva recalled the events of the past weeks and said they had his family, close friends, supporters, associates and compatriots had endured an extraordinarily and bewildering period.

He said: “In view of the foregoing, I most humbly request that a mutually agreed date be set, subject to medical clearance to enable me to appear physically and formally.

“I trust that the objective of your invitation is not too unalive, but to genuinely investigate analleged crime in which case my request will be in order. “For only the living may appropriately, fully and responsibly respond to any allegation, which I firmly and respectfully deny.

“What began with an unverified accusation linking me to an alleged plot to undermine the constitutional authority of, President Bola Tinubu escalated into a dramatic military operation at my private residence, during which several individuals were apprehended (drivers, security and domestic staff) and remain in detention.

“While still grappling with the emotional and psychological strain of those events, I was on November 10, 2025, publicly declared wanted by your esteemed agency in relation to an alleged $24.8 million fraud matter.”