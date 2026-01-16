The Supreme Court on Friday said the trial of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, his two sons and other defendants over alleged ₦1.35 billion fraud should proceed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Apex Court gave this directive in two unanimous judgments delivered by a five-member panel in appeals filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of the Federal Government.

The appeals challenged the July 25, 2023, decisions of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which had upheld the no-case submissions entered by Lamido and the other defendants and struck out the 37-count charge on grounds that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In the lead judgments, Justice Abubakar Umar set aside the appellate court’s rulings and upheld the earlier decision of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed the no-case submissions and ordered the defendants to open their defence.

Recall that the EFCC had alleged in the charge that Lamido abused his office as governor between 2007 and 2015 by laundering funds allegedly received as kickbacks from companies awarded contracts by the Jigawa State Government during his tenure.

Those charged alongside Lamido include his sons, Aminu Lamido and Mustapha Lamido, as well as Aminu Wada Abubakar and the firms Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd.