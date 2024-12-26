Allegations To Destabilise Niger Republic Baseless – FG

Share

The Nigerian government has described as baseless, allegations by Nigerien military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, of collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilise his country.

The Federal Government also denied the allegation that the establishment of Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State was orchestrated by Nigeria in collaboration with France.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Thursday, said the claims exist in the realm of imagination of the Nigerien leader.

“Nigeria has never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France, or any other country, to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilise the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country,” the minister stated.

Alhaji Idris added that President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has demonstrated leadership and has kept the doors of the sub-regional body open to re-engaging Niger Republic despite the political situation in the country.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger,” he assured.

The minister said it was absurd to suggest that Nigeria would conspire with any foreign power to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country.

“Neither the Nigerian government nor any of its officials has ever been involved in arming or supporting any terror group to attack Niger Republic.

“Furthermore, no part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in Niger Republic,” he said.

Two Nigerian government officials, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and former Director General of National Intelligent Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufa’a, were alleged to be involved in the plot.

But Alhaji Idris reiterated the Federal Government’s support to the officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and people of Nigeria and Niger Republic, and for their efforts towards stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region.

He noted that Nigeria has a long-standing tradition of safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has never permitted foreign powers to establish military bases on its soil.

“This demonstrates our commitment to national independence and regional leadership,” he said.

According to him, the accusation that Nigeria seeks to sabotage Niger’s pipelines and agriculture is both unfounded and counterproductive.

“Nigeria has consistently supported Niger’s economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project.

“It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it has actively promoted,” he added.

The minister said Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond.

“Recently, the Nigerian military launched Operation Forest Sanity III, specifically addressing the Lakurawa threat, Code Named Operation Chase Lakurawa Out.

“How can a government actively fighting the Lakurawa menace now be accused of harbouring the same group within its borders?

“These accusations lack credible evidence and seem to be part of a broader attempt to deflect attention from Niger’s internal challenges,” he added.

Alhaji Idris urged members of the public to disregard these false allegations, adding that those making such claims, must provide credible evidence to substantiate them.

“Any attempt to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in the Niger Republic is both disingenuous and doomed to fail,” he added.

He stated President Tchiani’s allegations were not only unfounded but an attempt to divert attention from his administration’s shortcomings.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges.

“We urge Niger to focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration rather than peddling baseless accusations,” he advised.

