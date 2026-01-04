Allegations Of Terrorism Against Bauchi Gov, Insult To State – Aide

A Senior Special Adviser on Youth to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Mr. Bala Saleh Chiroma, has described recent attempts to link the governor to terrorism as a grave insult and injustice to the people of the state.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Bauchi, Chiroma said associating Governor Mohammed with terrorism amounts to an affront not only to the office of the governor but to the entire Bauchi populace, stressing that security remains one of the administration’s top priorities.

“Every reasonable person in Bauchi State, including political opponents of the governor, knows that these allegations are false,” he said.

“Those behind the claims are already regretting their actions following clarifications by respected religious leaders and the strong public backlash they faced.”

Chiroma, who also doubles as the State Chairman of the Concern Movement for Democracy in Nigeria, noted that while some individuals may take pleasure in what he described as a political smear campaign, such actions would ultimately backfire, warning that false accusations carry lasting consequences.

Drawing parallels, he recalled that similar allegations were previously made against Senator Shehu Buba of Bauchi South, which he said he publicly rejected despite political differences.

“I defended Senator Shehu Buba at the time because he was not responsible for terrorism,” he said.

“It is therefore unfortunate that similar unfounded allegations are now being directed at the Bauchi State Government.”

He called on citizens to remain fair and just in their assessments, irrespective of political or ideological affiliations, stressing that political rivalry should never justify slander.

“Political differences should not make us celebrate false accusations against others,” he cautioned. “Today it may be one person; tomorrow it could be someone else.”

Chiroma urged residents to draw lessons from the unfolding events and to uphold truth, fairness, and mutual respect in political discourse.

He concluded with prayers for the protection of the governor’s reputation and for sustained peace and security in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.