Allegations Of Fund Diversion Against Okowa Politically Orchestrated – Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu has reacted to the allegations of funds diversion against former Governor of the State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, describing it as politically orchestrated to smear his reputation.

Aniagwu who was Chief Press Secretary and Commissioner for Information under the Okowa administration, challenged the accusers to show proof of the alleged funds diversion, warning that they would stop at nothing to sue those involved.

Aniagwu made this known while speaking at a national television programme monitored in Asaba, the state capital.

According to him, I stand before you today with a deep sense of responsibility to address certain issues and set the record straight regarding the administration of Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa during his eight years as Governor of Delta State.

“As someone who served as Commissioner for Information and as Chief Press Secretary under that administration, I speak not from hearsay but from firsthand experience.

“Governor Okowa’s administration received approximately N2.6 trillion naira over its eight years. This sum was prudently allocated to salaries, pensions, capital projects, and critical interventions.

“To be specific, over N628 billion naira went to salaries and wages. Around N249 billion naira was used to settle pensions emoluments and grants. More than N729 billion naira was invested in transformative capital projects, reshaping the state’s infrastructure.

Additionally, N221 billion naira was allocated to the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for targeted development and approximately N490 billion went towards debt servicing and deductions.

“These allocations clearly show transparency in the administration’s financial management. Claims of misappropriation or “diversion” of funds are baseless and those making such allegations must provide evidence.

“Accusations that 1.3 trillion naira was “diverted” lacks merit. Where was it diverted to? It is not enough to make vague claims without proof.

“Under Okowa’s leadership, Delta State witnessed unprecedented growth. Over 2,000 kilometres of roads were constructed, opening up communities and enhancing commerce.

“The capital city, Asaba, emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing cities, thanks to strategic investments like the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park. These achievements were well-documented by reputable media houses during his tenure.”

On allegations of owning a bank, hotels and other properties in Asaba, Aniagwu described them as false, saying that the owners of the bank and hotels were well-known individuals who could be verified by the regulatory agencies.

“They claim that Senator Okowa owns 80% of the capital strength of a particular bank, and we made it very, very clear, and up to today, that once you want to know the owners of a bank, you can go to the Corporate Affairs Commission or you can visit the CBN.

“These two bodies will be able to tell you whether remotely or directly those who own the bank, the board of directors, and how the funds came about.

“Now, they claim that Senator Okowa owns two hotels in Asaba.

Most of these hotels are very well known. One of the hotels has been built as far back as 2015, even before he became a governor.

“The other one was built by a very strong businessman who came in from Lagos, and we encouraged him, I personally encouraged him, because I know him, to simply come and invest in Asaba because Asaba is the fastest growing city in Nigeria and he did.

“From day one, these persons who cannot even find any of such properties linked to Okowa, because the man operated, from the point of transparency and accountability, they could not find any genuine investment of his, hence they are now trying to give other people’s property to him and claim that it belongs to him.

“When the EFC invited him, of course, we do not have any challenge with the invitation by the EFCC at the time he was out of the country, for a vacation and that was the first time he had travelled since he left office, he had been in this country,

“Those persons who are spinning this information in the media, claim that he was already arrested because that was their intention.

“They were even pressurising the EFCC to go and arrest him and the question is, how do you proceed to arrest a man you have not invited?

“But the EFCC was reasonable enough to say no, we have to invite him, to come and look at the allegations you have raised, we cannot just arrest somebody.

“He went and responded to the issues, and how I wish the EFCC needed to also bring those people, who wrote the petition, so that if you are not able to substantiate any of your petitions, you too, become liable.

“So I can tell you authoritatively that what is at play is politics and I can also assure you that it is going to be more than that because we can see many things they are throwing out.

“These properties belong to individuals or entities entirely unrelated to him. The EFCC rightfully invited him for clarification, and he responded in good faith, demonstrating his commitment to due process.

“The allegations are nothing but political ploys to tarnish his image and disrupt the cordial relationship between the current administration and the immediate past one.

“Delta State remains a beacon of political stability, with a seamless transition from Sen. Okowa to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who continues to build on his predecessor’s legacy. This unity poses a threat to those who seek to divide and weaken our state for their gain.

“You recall in June last year, just barely a month after he left office, these allegations came up because it was contained in a petition written by some persons who wanted to play some dirty politics, either because they were not happy as a result of the turnout of political events in the state.

“All they feel is that their problem will be the very credible stand of Senator Okowa and that he needed to have been ruined politically in Delta, either at the level of the Senatorial district, which is Delta North where Governor Okowa is from or in the entire state, they will need to find one way or the other to smear his image.”

“We call on those spreading falsehoods to focus on serving the electorate instead of engaging in smear campaigns, let them win the hearts of the people through performance and integrity. Let us remember that governance is about service to the people, not political machinations.

“Delta State remains strong, united, and committed to progress. The achievements of Sen. Okowa’s administration and the current leadership’s strides are proof that we are on the right path. Let us rise above distractions and focus on building the Delta State of our dreams.”

