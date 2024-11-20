Allegations Against Wike Targeted At Stalling Progress In FCT – Coalition

Share

The Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria (CTJN) has said the recent allegations against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barrister Nyesom Wike, were aimed at stalling the various massive projects going on in the FCT.

Describing the allegations as false, the Coalition accused critics of running false allegations against the minister to derail the progress and frustrate his efforts which they insisted have thus far recorded remarkable achievements in transforming the nation’s capital.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the convener Dr. Agabi Emmanuel said under Wike’s leadership, the issues of infrastructural development, population pressure, urban sprawl, and neglected areas have become a priority.

While noting that the FCT was being transformed into a useful and aesthetically pleasing capital, with proactive measures addressing housing, transportation, healthcare, and governance infrastructure, Agabi added that Wike’s administration has addressed land grabbing, and reclaiming illegally occupied lands for mass housing projects.

He said: “Our findings revealed that the FCT administration under Barrister Neysom Wike indeed prioritised the provision of necessary infrastructures across the various area councils in the federal capital territory. In the past, the FCT has had problems because of population pressure, urban sprawl, and the disregard for important areas.”

“Right now, FCT is being transformed into a useful and aesthetically pleasing capital thanks to the proactive measures made by Barrister Wike’s leadership to address these problems. In order to identify priority regions across the many area councils, the administration has used a rigorous approach.

“Undoubtedly, a functional road network is a critical factor to urban development, economic activities, and the general well-being of residents. Recognizing this, it was also observed that the FCT Administration under Barrister Nyesom Wike has undertaken a major renovation of the road network within the Federal Capital City Centre.

“This is evident in the news look of the city centre and other adjourning areas in the federal capital territory. The FCT administration has also commissioned new roads in areas that were neglected by successive administrations in the country. These efforts are not merely about repairing roads but transforming them to meet modern urban standards.

“The FCT administration, led by Barrister Wike, has made large investments in security, which is a fundamental component of any flourishing community. The FCT Administration under the leadership of Barrister Nyesom Wike has also addressed the notorious issue of land grabbing in the FCT.

“The honourable minister went a step further by reclaiming these lands which obviously are not backed with any legal or verifiable documents, and reallocating them for mass housing developmental projects. This is indeed commendable and a step in the right direction in addressing the housing deficit in the FCT while ensuring that land resources are utilized for the public good.

“The FCT administration under Barrister Nyesom Wike recently initiated steps towards providing befitting accommodation for judges. This in our opinion is brilliant and a welcome development in line with standard practices in other climes. It is believed that the members of the law deserve dignified living conditions.

“Supporting the judiciary is a step toward strengthening governance and promoting sustainable development. The Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria recommends this brilliant initiative to other states in the country in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

“It is indeed a statement of the fact that the FCT administration has made substantial investments in improving access to healthcare for rural dwellers within the FCT. This much was recognized by the Coalition for Truth and Justice in the construction of new healthcare centres and the equipping of existing healthcare centres across the FCT. The value of lives and properties has been at the top priority of the working Minister.

“The FCT Administration under the leadership of Barrister Nyesom Wike has substantial improvements in the remuneration and welfare packages for school teachers in the FCT. This, in our opinion, is the manifestation of a premium placed on improving workers’ welfare in the FCT towards achieving a productive workforce to aid in the development of the FCT.

“The FCT Administration in an attempt to decentralize governance in the FCT, established the FCT Civil Service Commission with the appointment of nine permanent secretaries to oversee critical sectors of the FCT.

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria wishes to state in unequivocal terms that the FCT Administration under the leadership of Barrister Nyesom Wike has indeed fared brilliantly in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

“Barrister Nyesom Wike’s leadership of the FCT administration represents a paradigm shift in governance and infrastructure development which is unmatchable by no one so far.

“He has created a legacy of transformation that’s worthy of duplicity by any leader who wishes to make a difference. We commend his initiatives and encourage other states to replicate it.”

