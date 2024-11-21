Allegations Against Wike Targeted At Stalling FCT Progress’

Share

The Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria (CTJN) has said the allegations against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike are aimed at stalling the ongoing projects in the capital.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Convener Agabi Emmanuel said under Wike’s leadership, the issues of infrastructural development, population pressure, urban sprawl, and neglected areas had become a priority.

He said: “Our findings revealed that the FCT administration under Wike indeed prioritised the provision of necessary infrastructures across the various area councils in the federal capital territory.

“In the past, the FCT has had problems because of population pressure, urban sprawl, and the disregard for important areas.

“Right now, the FCT is being transformed into a useful and aesthetically pleasing capital thanks to the proactive measures made by Wike’s leadership to address these problems.

“To identify priority regions across the many area councils, the administration has used a rigorous approach.”

