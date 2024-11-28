Allegations Against FUOYE VC Politically Motivated Coalition Insists

Share

…asks security agencies to investigate allegations

The Civil Society Coalition has said the four-point allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, were politically motivated and a calculated effort to destabilize the university’s management.

This came as the Coalition passed a vote of confidence on Fasina for fostering a positive collaborative atmosphere within the university, unprecedented financial growth especially the generation of more Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) than any previous administration in FUOYE’s history

The Coalition made up of Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI), Alliance of Youth for Qualitative Education and Progressive Union for a Better Nigeria, noted that the VC was being accused of sexual harassment and victimisation, staff intimidation and hostile work environment, placement of teaching staff in non-teaching roles as well as administrative recklessness and financial impropriety.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the convener, Comr Shuaibu Abdulkadir wondered why out of all the unions operating in the university, only the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has been persistently attacking the VC.

While noting that the “selective criticism” strongly suggests that the attacks were motivated by personal vendettas rather than genuine institutional concerns, the Coalition disclosed that an investigation into the allegations showed they were baseless and urged security agencies and relevant authorities to investigate sources of the “malicious claims” and hold those responsible accountable for attempting to tarnish the reputation of an administration that has brought unprecedented growth to FUOYE.

“The timing of these allegations, surfacing almost immediately after the reassignment of the Council Chairman, raises questions about their credibility and intent. It appears these claims are part of a calculated effort to destabilize the university’s management, possibly linked to succession politics. We would not be surprised if more of such spurious campaigns emerge in the coming days.

“We categorically state that these allegations are unfounded and are designed to distract the Vice-Chancellor from his transformative agenda. As civil society organizations, we are committed to standing against these tactics and ensuring that the progress of FUOYE under Prof. Fasina is not derailed.”

The Coalition further disclosed that in Fasina in his over 40-month tenure as VC, redefined excellence in university administration, transforming FUOYE into one of the fastest-growing institutions in Nigeria

“FUOYE, under the leadership of Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, has become a beacon of academic and administrative excellence in the Nigerian higher education landscape.

“The significant strides made in student enrollment, research productivity, infrastructural development, and staff welfare align closely with our organizational goals to promote inclusive, accessible, and forward-looking education for all Nigerians.

“Our interest in this matter stems from a broader vision of ensuring that institutions like FUOYE are shielded from undue political interference and smear campaigns that may undermine their progress. We believe that when academic institutions thrive, they serve as engines of national development and platforms for grooming future leaders.

“Since his assumption of office on February 11, 2021, Prof. Fasina has shown unwavering commitment to academic excellence, infrastructural development, and staff and student welfare.”

