Allegation To Overthrow Tinubu: Plot To Arrest Opposition Leaders –ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the tweet by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Ononuga, alleging that the opposition is planning to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government before 2027, is a plot to criminalise legitimate opposition activity under the guise of national security.

ADC in a statement by interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that the party is not interested in truncating democracy, “we are solely committed to saving the nation from the irredeemable incompetence of this government.”

The party stated that the only means available to the opposition is the democratic means. “We are not soldiers, we are politicians. We don’t have bullets; we only have the ballots.

“When the time comes, we will only present our solutions and an alternative vision of the future to the Nigerian people and leave them to make their choice,” ADC added.

Mallam Abdullahi wondered why the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is so jittery that it is so eager to betray its own heritage.

He recalled that APC is the first opposition party to come to power in Nigeria, adding that the same party now appears to find it strange that there is an opposition party in the country.

ADC called on President Tinubu to caution his aides from raising baseless but dangerous allegations that have the potential to heat up the system two years ahead of the next election.

“This manner of crying wolf where there is none does not make the president look good and only betrays a sense of panic.

“We also call on the Nigerian people to be vigilant and discerning, and to reject the underhand tactics being deployed to delegitimise the opposition and silence alternative voices.

“The health of our democracy depends on a free, open, and competitive political environment,” the party stated. It urged the international community, democratic governments all over the world, international observers, and human rights organisations, to closely monitor the unfolding political environment in Nigeria.

“We call on them to hold the Tinubu administration accountable for any actions that undermine democratic freedoms or violate the political rights of Nigerian citizens,” the statement said.

The party added that it is committed to building a better Nigeria, through peace, participation, and the power of the people.