Allegation Of Plotting With Nigeria To Destabilise Niger ‘Groundless’ – France

France yesterday described as “groundless” the allegation by Niger that Nigeria had offered space in its territory to France in order to destabilise the former French colony.

Bertrand de Seissan, Political Counsellor to the Embassy of France in Nigeria, expressed this thought in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

“This allegation is groundless. This has never been discussed, nor even suggested by either France or Nigeria,” the political counsellor said.

Recall that Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Nigerien military Leader of plotting to destabilise the country by using neighbouring Benin and Nigeria as a base for attacks.

Tchiani, who spoke in Hausa in an interview, alleged that France was negotiating with terrorists in Nigeria to destabilise his country.

He said France made a “substantial payment to President Bola Tinubu” to establish a military base in Nigeria.

“They (France) met and negotiated with Boko Haram/Bakurawa (a possible variation of the pronunciation of Lakurawa, a new terrorist group in Nigeria),” Tchiani said.

However, Nigeria swiftly denied Tchiani’s allegations insisting that it remained committed to the fight against terrorism, adding that it had not condoned the activities of a terrorism group.

A statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria refutes in very strong terms, allegations by the Nigerien authorities that the Lakurawa terrorist group, with the help of foreign security forces, including Nigerian security forces, were responsible for the attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline on December 13, 2024, in Gaya, Dosso Region of Niger Republic.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria also expresses very serious concern and states categorically that there are no French military troops in the northern part of the country preparing to destabilise the Government of Niger.

These allegations are unfounded and should be discarded in their entirety.” The statement added:

“It is important to state that the relationship between Nigeria and France has always been cordial, and it is guided by mutual respect, dignity, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Nigeria will continue to explore all peaceful means to maintain its cordial relationship with the Republic of Niger for the benefit of the people of both countries.”

