Allegation Of Pipeline Vandalisation Against Olu Of Warri Baseless – Erewa

Share

The Chairman of Psychometric Recruitment and Professional Training Institute, Dr Godday Oritsewino Erewa has described as baseless the allegation of pipeline vandalisation levelled against the Olu of Warri; Ogiame Atuwatse 111.

Erewa, the Oritsuwa of Warri Kingdom and a Prince of Etikan Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State said the allegations against the monarch are not only unfounded but are driven by misinformation and myopic motives.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Erewa refuted claims that a company Chaired by the Olu of Warri is involved in pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region; the allegations, he said, are capable of causing serious reputational damage and spiralling into ethnic tensions.

According to him, the Olu had embarked on several projects and programmes aimed at promoting socio-economic development, peace, and societal well-being contrary to the false allegations peddled by fifth columnists

Erewa said the monarch, as a people-centric leader, has demonstrated an uncommon knack for ensuring that public assets are safe and secure.

His words, “It is confounding that these accusations have surfaced at this particular moment, signalling a conscious attempt to mislead the public and mar the reputation of the Olu for selfish reasons.

“The longstanding commitment of the Olu to ethical conduct, peace, transparency, and environmental safeguards in the region is unparalleled.

‘Ogiame Atuwatse III has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to good governance, economic progress, and national unity. As a forward-thinking leader, he has actively engaged in fostering diplomacy among communities, promoting development projects, and advocating for security in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

“Rather than being associated with illegal activities, the Olu of Warri has been a leading voice against criminality and insecurity, working with relevant authorities to protect national assets, particularly oil infrastructure.

“Through his leadership, the Warri Kingdom has experienced enhanced stability, corporate investments, and economic growth, attracting local and international partners into the region.”

Erewa, a security consultant and a specialist in pipeline protection and critical asset management, emphasized that the Olu of Warri has been instrumental in fostering partnerships between traditional leadership, government agencies, and oil companies.

He said these partnerships have strengthened security measures, creating an enabling environment for economic activities to thrive.

His words, “Unfortunately, some individuals, for selfish reasons and ulterior motives, are trying to discredit him with needless accusations. The monarch is a champion of development, not destruction.

“The Olu of Warri’s reign has led to an increase in job opportunities for the youth, infrastructural development, and policy initiatives that attract investors to the region.

“His focus on sustainable economic growth has made the Warri Kingdom a hub for industrial and commercial activities, creating wealth and stability for the people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: