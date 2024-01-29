Allegation Of Bias: Judge Returns Ibeto’s N4.8bn Fraud Case To Lagos CJ

Justice Ismail Ijelu of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, on Monday, returned the case file of the Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Chief Cletus Ibeto who is being accused of fraud to the tune of N4.8 billion, to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

The above development, however, stalled the much-anticipated arraignment of the business mogul before the court.

During proceedings on the matter, the trial judge hinted to counsels that the case could not proceed until the Chief Judge decided on the various petitions written by the defence challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case and accusing him of bias.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2023 dragged Chief Ibeto alongside his companies, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Limited before the court on a 10-count charge bordering on allegations of conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and fraudulent use of documents.

But on four occasions, the planned arraignment of the defendant on the charge could not go on owing to his failure to appear before the court. Although, his lawyers represented him.

The above development made Justice Ijelu grant the November 3, 2023 request of the anti-graft agency, which had sought an order of the court to order the arrest of the businessman for allegedly refusing to appear to take his plea despite many undertakings by his lawyers to produce him in court.

Chief Ibeto thereafter challenged the decision at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

During the last hearing of the case in December 2023 before Justice Ijelu, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Babajide Martins, who represented the Attorney-General in court, informed the court of a petition written by the law firm of Robert Clarke (SAN) seeking a review of the case file and the outright take-over of the case by the office of the Attorney-General.

But the EFCC rejected the move, describing it as an attempt to scuttle the trial. Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, had maintained that the Attorney-General’s letter was written without hearing from the EFCC and that the purpose was to shield the defendant from appearing before the court for his trial.

The SAN expressed confidence that, when seized of the whole matter, the AG would change his mind.

While the matter lasted on Monday, Justice Ijelu, said, “This case cannot go on today because the case file has been returned to the Chief Judge due to the many petitions flying around. I advise parties to liaise with the administrative judge to know the next step to take in the case”.

The matter was thereafter adjourned indefinitely to await the decision on the various petitions written by the defendant.