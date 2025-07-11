Allah Giveth Life, Says Alhaja Salam

Blessed be He in whose hands is all sovereignty, He has power over all things. He created life and death that He might put you to the test and find out which of you acquitted himself best.

He is the Mighty, the forging one. He created seven heavens, one above the other, do you see any fault in the work of the merciful?, turn up your eyes, can you detect any rift ?.

It is we who will bring back the dead to life and record the deeds of men and the marks they leave behind, we note all things in a clear book. Our lord knows that we have been sent to you our only duty is to warn you plainly. The evil you We forebode evil from you if you do not desist.

Death is enough to you as lecture if you are wise to know that almighty Allah is all in all, Our mother in Islam, mother, the IYA Sunna general of Mosadi oluwa Central mosque at lperu remo in ogun state answer the call of Allah (swt) on the 21 day of just, buried according to Islamic laws, 8days fidau prayers came up the 28th of June 2025 at olure Street, ijesu area, May almighty Allah grant her aljanna fridaous in shall Allah and forgive her, her sins bijahi Mohammed rosulu lai, amin.