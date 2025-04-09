All Zet For MTN CHAMPS Lagos

Share

All is now set for the Lagos leg of the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays, with more than 2,500 athletes from 155 secondary schools and 158 other teams (clubs, states, universities, etc.) beginning their quest for glory from April 9 to 12.

The competition will unfold simultaneously across two venues: the Yabatech Sports Complex and the UNILAG Sports Complex.

The press conference marking the launch of the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays for Season 3 was held at MTN’s Headquarters in Lagos, bringing together several dignitaries.

Among those in attendance were MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye IkennaEmeka; Chief Finance Officer, Modupe Kadri; Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Obiageli Ugboma; Chief Information Officer, Shoyinka Shodunke; Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, and General Manager, Brand and Communication, Emamoke Ogoro.

