All You Need To Know About Late Kayode Laro, Nigerian Ambassador To France

The Nigerian Ambassador to France, Mr Kayode Laro on Friday passed away at the age of 63 years.

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who confirmed the death of the ambassador described it as shocking and devastating, praying to Allah to forgive him and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

The Governor said in a statement issued on Friday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye said the death of the topflight career diplomat was one sad event too many, and urged the family to find comfort in his legacies as a statesman and his contributions to human capital development in Nigeria and Kwara State.

Below are all you need to know about the late Nigerian ambassador to France:

On November 30, 1959, Ambassador Kayode Laro was born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria.

The United Nations Institute for Economic Development, Dakar, Senegal, awarded Kayode Laro a master’s degree in economic development and planning in 1997. She also held a bachelor’s degree in geography from Ahmadu Bello University in 1980.

He gained knowledge of the problems with African countries’ development and how to solve them thanks to his training at IDEP.

Laro served in a variety of positions both domestically and overseas for 35 years in the Nigerian Foreign Service, from December 1983 to December 2018, giving him significant exposure to international issues.

He developed his multilateral diplomatic abilities while serving in the Nigerian delegations to the UN in Geneva and New York. These deployments improved his negotiating abilities and given him new perspectives on how diplomacy may be employed to advance world peace, security, and development.

Laro completed Course 17 (2008–2009) at Nigeria’s top tri-service military training facility, the National Defence College Nigeria, earning him the title of Fellow of the Defence College.

Golf, chess, environmental concerns, development, security, and international politics were among Laro’s interests.

Laro joined the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy, and Development in Abuja as a Senior Analyst after leaving the Foreign Service.

In July 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari named Laro as an ambassador with a mandate for France. On May 15, 2021, he landed in France to begin his duties as the Ambassador of Nigeria to France and Monaco.

His primary responsibility as Nigeria’s ambassador to France was to advocate Nigeria’s interests there and to uphold diplomatic ties between the two nations. He was in charge of fostering business relations, financial investments, and cultural exchanges between France and Nigeria.