All We Want Is Untainted Justice In Farotimi, Afe Babalola’s Case – Group

A concerned group, Justice for Afe Babalola Legacy (JABL), has advocated for justice, fairness and equity in the legal battle between renowned legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola,(SAN) and the embattled Lagos-based rights activist, Dele Farotimi, saying, “Rule of law must prevail”.

Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Convener of the group, Femi Alufa, said that Mr Farotimi, who is also a legal practitioner of repute, would not deliberately act in variance with the law which he vowed to uphold at all times, adding that he deserves a fair hearing.

Maintaining that Aare Afe Babalola’s exemplary life of integrity and virtue had earned him a place, not only in the legal profession but also in all spheres of life, Aluta however added that every Nigerian had the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “but such should be exercised within the boundary of the law and with due regard for the rights and dignity of others”.

Vowing to have related with the legal icon and his Emmanuel Chambers for ages, the group said it could vouch for Chief Afe Babalola’s integrity, but that the court should be allowed to do its job.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Professor Rotimi Opeyeoluwa, also stressed that Afe Babalola, who had been a mentor to members of the group, was a hardworking, courageous, knowledgeable and daring lawyer who rose from poverty to achieve greatness.

Opeyeoluwa urged members of the public to always have faith in the rule of law as the case between the duo was about the sanctity of justice for individuals and the preservation of the dignity of the judiciary.

“We are deliberate in discussing the matter, as it is before courts of competent jurisprudence; hence the deliberate side-stepping of the matter. However, we are maintaining our stand that our mentor and benefactor, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, is a man of exemplary conduct, a seasoned lawyer, whose accomplishments cannot be demolished by actions designed to belittle, ridicule and ultimately defame him,” he said.

Other members of the group, which included Professor Adeyemi Ademowo, Professor Ademola Azeez and Professor Ayodeji Emmanuel, demanded for justice for “a man who has given his best to his profession and country.”

The controversial book authored by Mr. Farotimi which Chief Afe Babalola petitioned the Ekiti Police over is entitled: “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System”. Farotimi had alleged that Afe procured fraudulent judgment in a land case in collusion with some Supreme Court Justices.

