All To Play For As Cote d’Ivoire Take On Burkina Faso In Marrakech

Defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire, will be targeting a slot in the quarterfinal of the tournament with a win against Burkina Faso when the two teams clash in the round of 16 today.

The game taking place at Grand Stade de Marrakech will see Burkina Faso as the underdogs in this encounter, having lost five times to Cote d’Ivoire in their last seven meetings with the other two matches ending in one win and a draw.

While The Elephants boast two wins and one draw in their last three games in Morocco, the Stallions recorded two wins and one defeat in Group E.

Following their impressive performance in the group stage and in the African competition in general, Emerse Fae’s men are hopeful they will edge out Brama Traore’s side in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Burkina Faso are in decent form, despite losing to Algeria in their second Group E outing in December.

However, they made up for the loss with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Sudan in their last group stage outing. Nevertheless, that same determination could serve them well when they face the Elephants at Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Cote d’Ivoire came from two goals down to beat already eliminated Gabon 3-2 in Group F final game on Wednesday as teenager Bazoumana Toure’s headed winner in added time in Marrakech handed them top spot in the pool.

The Ivorians finished on seven points from their three games, ahead of Cameroon on goal difference after the latter beat third-placed Mozambique 2-1.