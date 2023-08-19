All Stars Unity Cup: Teams Battle For Quarterfinal Ticket This Weekend

Teams competing in the maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup, a competition organised for various All Stars teams with players above 40 years of age, will this weekend target qualification to the quarterfinal stage of the championship.

The Unity Cup arranged on home and away sequence will see all the teams that won last weekend trying their best to maintain their lead while those who lost and drawn will be targeting a win to move to the next stage of the tournament.

Oke Aro All Stars, IBB All Stars, and Agege Sports Club all won their games last Sunday and will on Saturday, August 19, look forward to holding on to their advantage when they take on Estate Veterans, De Gents and Ikorodu North All-Stars respectively.

FKJ All Stars are almost through to the next round after Jameson FC failed to show up for the first leg of their game, allowing their opponent to walk them over.

The host team, Liberty Stars defeated Oke Ira All Stars 1-0 in the opening match of the competition, but they must be at their best if they must progress to the quarterfinal stage in the second leg taking place on Sunday.

Other matches scheduled for Sunday will see Ojodu All Stars trying to protect their 1-0 first-leg victory against CAS FC with the other two games balanced.

It ended 1-1 between Old Trafford and Oregun All Stars while there was no goal in the game involving Matured Minds and KFFI with the two teams targeting a win to progress.