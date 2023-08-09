All Stars Unity Cup Starts August 12

All is now set for the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup 2023 with the host team, Liberty Stars, taking on Oke-Ira All-Stars in the first game on Saturday, August 12.

The draws recently conducted saw Liberty Stars, Estate Veterans, 40+ Oke-Ira All Stars, and Oke Aro Football All Stars pooled together in Group A while Group B consists of CAS All Stars, Jameson, Ojodu All Stars, and Ifako Ijaye All Stars.

In Group C, Old Trafford, Ikola All Stars, Oregun All Stars, and IBB All Stars are together with Group D accommodating Matured Minds, Agege All Stars, KFFI All Stars, and Ikorodu North All-Stars.

According to the schedule of the competition, each team will play a match against another on a straight knockout basis.

Day 1 of the competition will see teams taking to the field from 8 am for the opening match between the host and Oke-Ira while the second match of the day will see CAS All-Stars playing against Ojodu All-Stars.

It will be the turn of Old Trafford and Oregun All Stars by 11 am while Matured Minds and KFFI All Stars will wrap up the opening day games.

The winner of each game will proceed to the next round of the competition.

The tournament is expected to be competed for with players in their 40s and above with Lagos State Football Association endorsing the tournament.