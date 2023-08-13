All-Stars Unity Cup 2023: Liberty Stars, Ojodu All Stars Begin Tourney On Winning Note

…as players, guests applaud organisers

It was a carnival-like event on the opening day of the maiden edition of the All-Stars Unity Cup 2023 with the host team, Liberty Stars, defeating Oke-Ira All Stars 1-0 in the opening game of the competition.

With so many guests present including the immediate past Passport Control Officer of the Ikoyi Passport Office, DCI Gbenga Ayegbusi (Rtd), the competition which took place at the Agidingbi Playing Pitch,kicked offf with four games taking place on the first day with two wins and two draws.

The second game of the competition involving players with their ages 40 and above saw Ojodu All-Stars defeating CAS also 1-0 before Oregun All-Stars forced Old Trafford to a 1-1 draw.

The final game of the day saw Matured Mins and KFFI playing out a goalless draw in the final game with the second leg taking place on Sunday, August 20.

While appreciating the Board of Trustees of the Liberty Stars, the president of the club, Ikenna Anene, heap praises on all the teams that participated while also thanking the sponsors and the visitors that came to grace the occasion.

Present also at the opening day was the DPO, Alausa Division, CSP Elizabeth Opadola, Otunba Steve Kayode, who was the chairman of the occasion, Iyke Ifedi, of Kaka shoes, Iyke Okesugwu, the CEO of Sargas Energy, one of the sponsors.

In his own reaction, the Chairman Board of Trustees of one of the participating teams, Mature Minds FC, Obina Nwizu, said this is the first time he would be witnessing such a competition properly organized as he called on the organisers to build on the success of the maiden edition in the future.