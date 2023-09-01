All Stars Unity Cup 2023: Liberty Stars Battle IBB All Stars In The Final

It is going to be an exciting battle to behold at the final of the maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup.

As the host of the competition, Liberty Stars file out against IBB All-Stars.

The competition which started on August 12 with 16 teams will finally come to an end on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with the two finalists.

It was a hard one for Liberty in the semi-final as they had to bank on the luck of penalties to defeat Oke-Aro All-Stars. The game had ended goalless leading to a penalty shootout with the host winning 4-2.

It was however a different scenario for IBB All Stars as they defeated Oregun All Stars 2-0 in their own semifinal game. IBB All Stars are yet to concede a goal in the tournament while Liberty Stars conceded just a goal during the group stage.

Liberty Stars who also won their quarter-final game against CAS FC will be banking on their veteran goalkeeper, Tony Udeh, to lift the maiden edition of the tournament.

The former Wikki Tourists goalkeeper has been a major influence in most of the games played and he will be expected to continue in the same form.