All Stars Unity Cup 2023: IK Anene Envisage Exciting Final, Hails All Teams

With the curtains about to come down on the maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup 2023, the president of Liberty Stars FC, the host team, Ikenna Anene, is already looking forward to an exciting final.

The competition which saw teams going through the group stage to the quarterfinals and later semifinal, saw the host making it to the final alongside IBB All Stars with both teams marching out on Saturday for the bragging right of maiden edition winner.

According to Anene, “It has been an interesting tournament” while also praising every team that participated in the competition from the start.

“I am looking forward to an exciting final,” he said.

“Initially we thought we could not pull it off, but I am happy with what we have been able to achieve right from the opening day to this moment.

“I really want to appreciate all the teams that participated, they made the competition exciting.

“I also need to appreciate all the members of Liberty Stars FC for making it a success with all their support both morally and financially.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone on the final day and i can assure you, the plans for the next edition will start immediately because we want to build on the success of this first one.”

Liberty Stars will face IBB All Stars in the final taking place at the Agidingbi Grammar school pitch, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos by 10:00 a.m.