All Stars Unity Cup 2023 Get August 12 Date

The maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup will be kicking off on August 12 according to the organisers of the competition, Liberty All Stars. Speraking with our correspionednt, the president of the Liberty All Stars, Ikenna Anene, most of the teams expected to register for the competition al-ready showed interest and more than five of them already concluded their registration.

According to him, in as much as there is going to be a winning prize, the competition is not about prize money but All Stars teams coming together to network and also expand their business.

“Yes, we are going to have prize money for the top three teams, but it is not about that alone but teams and individuals coming together to network and expand their private business.,” he said. “The competition is for people above 40 years of age and very mature who are into football. Enough teams already registered to be part of the competition and we are still waiting for others to be part of it.

“It is also open for sponsors who are looking for visibility and those already up there to support us because we are going to be having people of great caliber and leaders of different companies and organisations taking part in the Challenge Cup.

“It is going to run from August 12 to September 10 and we have the likes of Oke Ira All Stars, Agege Sports Cub, De Gents among others who already confirmed their participation.”