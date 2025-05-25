All Stars Abeokuta Hail MKO Abiola Facilities For Gateway Games

Share

Members of the All-stars FC, Abeokuta, have hailed the government of Dapo Abiodun, for the state-of-the-art facilities provided at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, that is currently been put to use for the 22ndNational Sports Festival.

Speaking with our correspondent, the president of the team, Alhaji Waheed Lawal, said apart from the fact that the team always used the pitch for their games, the other facilities like the tartan track, the tennis court, swimming pool and others would give the stadium the aura needed to attract more tournament.

“We always play our games and often train at the pitch and with the new grass provided by the government, it will be a good one for us,” Alhaji Lawal said.

“We remained the only All Stars team to have won the state’s FA cup and we are not just about playing football, but helping the lives of our members because so many of our members after football, there is no pension, unlike the civil servant.

“We have different people from different work of life as members and I am happy that apart from the sport that brought us all together, we have been able to help ourselves.”

Speaking in the same way, former international, Toyin Ayinla, said probably the All-Stars might win the state FA Cup again with the new pitch provided by the state government.

He also applauded the performance of the Ogun state team competing in the football event of the Festival after getting to the semifinal stage of the football events in both men’s and women’s events respectively.

