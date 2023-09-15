All-Star Game To Herald SFFL Showtime League X

The All-Stars Game between the All-Stars Team and the Outlaws will herald the debut season of the SFFL Showtime League X. The league described with the X Factor by the organisers said it is going to be a revolution in Nigeria with the league expected to include community participation across the country.

Speaking on the Showtime All-Stars game to kick off the League X tomorrow, the coach of the All-Stars team, Aseobong Larry-Ettah, said the game will feature several events involving the male and females as well as fan engagement at Meadow Hall School, Lekki.

He said the aim is to embed American flag football into the consciousness of the people. Also, while explaining the essence of the league, the League Commissioner, Adebare Adejumo, said the newly introduced sports league in Nigeria stands as a pioneering force in the world of co-ed flag football in Lagos State.

Adejumo explained that SFFL Showtime brings a fresh perspective to the local sports scene, as well as fosters connections and creates memorable experiences on and off the field. “We aim to create a thriving community that transcends boundaries and celebrates the love of the game.

We are committed to creating a welcoming environment that embraces participants of all genders, backgrounds and skill levels, SFFL Showtime promotes equal opportunities and celebrates diversity within our league,” he said.