All Size FC Wins Gbadebo’s Cup Competition

Share

The finals of Gbadebo’s Cup 2024 Football Competition between Santos FC of Owode and All Size Fc of Mile 12, held on Thursday, ended 2-3 after penalty shootouts.

The match had ended 1-1 in regulation time and it was a thrilling and exciting display of football skills by the two teams.

The competition started on Saturday, December 14 with 12 teams from different communities in Agboyi Ketu and Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) as well as from Mile 12 and Ajegunle areas in honour and celebration of the birthday of one of the icons of the community, Comrade Alex Gbadebo Omotehinse, whom the organisers believe is a great ambassador of Mile 12 community.

Omotehinse is the President of the Centre For Human And Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) based in the Ijaiye area of Lagos State.

In his remarks, Comrade Alex Omotehinse appreciated the organisers for counting him worthy to be celebrated among his contemporaries in the community.

The activist promised to be more proactive in doing things that will make the youths of the area and Mile 12 Community and its environs great.

“I want to once again use this opportunity to call on all the warring factions that are fighting in Mile 12 Area to please sheath their swords and embrace peace.

“There is no doubt that Mile 12 is great as it houses the biggest food market in Lagos State. I believe that we have more things that bind us together than the things that divide us.

“We should live as brothers and sisters and make our area habitable for everyone once again,” he said.

Among the dignitaries that graced the football match were Hon. Durosinmi, a chairmanship aspirant in Agboyi Ketu LCDA, Alex Ojajuni, the youths leader of Owode Elede/Orile, the chairmen of Owode Elede, Owode Orile, Ajegunle and Mile 12 Community Development Associations (CDAs) and several veterans of Mile 12 Area.

Share

Please follow and like us: