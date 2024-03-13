All-Share Index Sustains Winning Streak, up 1.45%

The Lagos bourse sustained its winning streak yesterday as the benchmark index up 1.45 per cent to settle at 103,524.44 points. Interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+9.98%), alongside sustained interest in TRANSPOWER (+2.44%), and GTCO (+2.63%), offsetting selloff in DANGSUGAR (-5.23%), TRANSCORP (-4.49%) and NASCON (-6.77%), kept the market in positive terrain.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 38.45 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦836.58 billion to close at ₦58.53 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 29.5 per cent to 565.79 million units, valued at N14.23 billion, and exchanged in 11,519 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 170.72 million units, while TRANSPOWER was the most traded stock by value at N3.51 billion. From a sectoral perspective, the Banking (+5.4%), Insurance (+1.2%), and Oil & Gas (+0.1%) indices recorded gains, while the Consumer Goods (-0.5%) index settled lower.

The Industrial Goods index was unchanged. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.4x), as 33 ticker’s gained relative to 14 losers. UBA (+10.0%) and MTNN (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while TANTALIZER (-7.9%) and NASCON (-6.7%) topped the losers’ list.