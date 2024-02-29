All-Share Index Sustains Losses, Down 1.31%

The bears yester- day continued dominance of the domestic bourse as All- Share Index shed 1.31 per cent to close at 100,582.89 points. Sustained sell-off in Teir-1 banking name, FBNH (-9.97%), GTCO (-8.75%) and ZENITH- BANK (-5.94%), overturned gains in PZ (+10.00%), MANSARD (+1.53%) and NAHCO (+0.69%) causing a drag in the market.

As a result, the year-to- date return on the index fell to 32.76 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost ₦720.57 billion to close at ₦54.32 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 41.3 per cent to 396.23 million units, valued at N5.83 billion, and exchanged in 10,549 deals. TRANS- CORP was the most traded stock by volume at 52.57 million units, while ZENITHBANK was the most traded stock by value at N1.00 billion.

On sectors, the Banking (-6.9%), Insurance (-3.7%), Consumer Goods (-1.2%) and Industrial Goods (-0.4%) indices declined, while the Oil & Gas index closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.1x) as 50 tickers lost relative to four gainers. WEMABANK (-10.0%) and WAPCO (-10.0%) recorded the most significant losses of the day, while PZ (+10.0%) and MANSARD (+1.5%) topped the gainers’ list.