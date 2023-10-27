All-share Index Sustains Decline On Bearish Sentiments

The bears continued to dominate the Lagos bourse as the NGX All-Share Index succumbed to a second successive loss, falling by 0.18 per cent to close at 67,084.95 points.

Specifically, sell-off in MTNN (-0.40%), ZENITH BANK (-0.75%), and GTCO (-1.55%) dragged the overall mar- ket, offsetting gains in NESTLE (+2.94%), UBA (+0.27%), and ACCESS- CORP (+0.59%). Howbeit, the market remains on track for a week of gain.

The year- to-date (YTD) return slipped to 30.89 per cent, while the market capitalisation contracted by N66.59 billion to close at N36.86 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 15.88 percent.

Investors traded a total of 267.65 million shares valued at N5.11 billion, exchanged in 5,205 transactions. F I D E L I T Y B A N K (-1.82%) led the volume chart with 39.83 million units traded, while NESTLE (+2.94%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.75 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.73-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering declining ones. INTBREW (-9.78%) led 18 others on the lag- gard’s log while UACN (+6.09%) topped 10 others on the leader’s table.