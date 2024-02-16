All-Share Index Sustains Bull Run,Up 0.58%

Bullish sentiment persisted on the Nigerian stock market on Thursday as the benchmark index posted a 0.58 per cent gain to settle at 104,100.00 points. Gains in BUACEMENT (+5.87%), BUAFOODS (+1.56%) and GEREGU (+6.47%) offset losses in ZENITH BANK (-2.05%), GTCO (-0.38%) and DANGSUGAR (-4.66%), keeping the market in the green. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 0.6 per cent to close at 104,100 points.

Consequently, the Month- to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to +2.9 per cent and +39.22 per cent, respectively while mar- ket capitalisation gained N329.25 billion to close at N56.96 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 35.4 per cent to 275.91 million units, valued at N6.70 billion, and exchanged in 8,049 deals. GTCO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 56.61 million units and N2.22 billion, respectively. From a sectoral perspective, the Industrial Goods (+2.0%), Consumer Goods (+0.2%) and Insurance (+0.2%) indices recorded gains, while the Oil & Gas index closed flat.

The Banking (-1.3%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 26 tickers lost relative to 23 gainers. UNILEVER (-9.8%) and JBERGER (-9.6%) recorded the most significant losses of the day, while UPL (+10.0%) and MBENEFIT (+9.4%) topped the gainers’ list.