All-Share Index stands positive as investors gain N263.49bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday extended gains from the previous session as the All-Share Index rose 0.71 per cent to close at 67,877.17 points. The market’s performance was primarily driven by a rally in telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+1.60%), alongside GTCO (+0.14%) and STANBIC (+9.58%). The ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 32.44 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N263.49 billion to close at N37.149 trillion.

Trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 70.55 per cent. A total of 515.28 million shares valued at N8.93 billion was exchanged in 8,357 deals. UBA (+8.51%) led the volume chart with 109.47 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+1.60%) led the value charts in deals worth N2.72 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.43-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. OANDO (+10.00%) led 19 others on the leader’s log while COURTVILLE (-8.47%) topped 13 others on the laggard’s table.