All-share Index Slips, Down 0.04%

Opening the week, the local equities nudged slightly lower as the benchmark Index slipped 0.04 per cent to settle at 104,518.14 points. Gains in Teir-1 banking tickers, GTCO (+1.05%), ZENITHBANK (+0.11%) and ACCESSCORP (+2.04%) were offset by losses in FBNH (-1.97%), STANBIC (-1.79%) and TRANSCORP (-1.41%).

As a result, the year to-date (YTD) return slipped to 39.78 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦24.83 billion to close at ₦59.10 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 13.81 per cent.

A total of 545.49 million shares valued at ₦14.61 billion were exchanged in 12,747 deals. GTCO (+1.05%) led the volume and value chart with 84.65 million units in deals worth ₦4.48 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.53-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. MATBAKER (+10.00%) topped 22 others on the leader’s table while JBERGER (-9.17%) led 14 others on the laggard’s log.