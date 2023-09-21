All-Share Index Slips by 3BPS

Profit taking in A C C E S S C O R P (-1.15%), FBNH (-2.01%), UBA (-2.29%) and others dragged down equities market on Wednesday halting a three-day winning streak.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index fell by 0.03 percent to settle at 68,335.72 points, resulting to the year-to-date (YTD) return decreasing to 33.34 percent, while the market capitalization slipped by N12.87 billion to close at N37.40 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 17.4 percent to 559.06 million units, valued at N5.25 billion, and exchanged in 8,068 deals. OANDO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 110.00 million units and N1.60 billion, respectively.

Across the sectors, the Banking (-1.0%) and Consumer Goods (-0.4%) indices declined, while the Oil & Gas (+0.6%) index gained. Meanwhile, the Insurance and Industrial Goods indices closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.9x), as 29 tickers lost relative to 27 gainers. TRANSCOHOT (-10.0%) and IKEJAHOTEL (-9.9%) recorded the most significant losses of the day, while SUNU-ASSUR (+10.0%) and BERGER (+9.9%) topped the gainers’ list.