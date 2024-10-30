All-Share Index Sheds 4bps

Share

The Lagos bourse yesterday shed 4bps to close at 98,023.23 points. Losses in MTNN (-4.84%), FBNH (-0.75%) and JAIZBANK (-10.00%) encountered gains in GTCO (+5.34%), ZENITHBANK (+1.28%) and UBA (+1.18%) leaving the market in the red.

Consistently, the ASI year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 31.09 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N21.11 billion to close at N59.40 trillion Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 71.43 per cent.

A total of 538.96 million shares valued at N15.30 billion were exchanged in 10,028 deals. JAIZBANK (-10.00%) led the volume chart with 106.68 million units traded, while MTNN (-4.84%) led the value chart in deals worth N5.39 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.41-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. SKYAVN (+10.00%) topped thirty (30) others on the leader’s log, while JAIZBANK (-10.00%) led twenty-one (21) others on the laggard’s table.

