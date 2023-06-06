New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. All-Share Index sheds…

All-Share Index sheds 2bps amid renewed bear run

Vinkmag ad

Opening the week, the Nigerian stock market ended mixed with a bearish tilt as the benchmark index shed 0.02 per cent to settle at 55,806.71 points. Gains in ACCESSCORP (+1.21%), UBA (+1.07%) and UBN (+9.72%) were offset by losses in ZENITHBANK (-2.27%), GEREGU (-0.61%) and GTCO (-0.88%). Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 8.89 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N7.51 billion to close at N30.39 trillion.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turn- over settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 224.33 per cent. A total of 369.78 million shares valued at N19.84 billion were exchanged in 7,221 deals. GEREGU (-0.61%) led volume and value charts with 52.49m units traded in deals worth N16.37 billion. Market breadth closed flat. NEM (+10.00%) topped 21 others on the leader’s table while COURTVILLE (-9.80%) led 21 others on the leader’s table.

Read Previous

Ayan-Agalu Festival In Canada: Ooni applauds Akanni, canvases stakeholders, investors’ collaboration
Read Next

‘FPIs needed to sustain FX liquidity levels’

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023