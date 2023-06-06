All-Share Index sheds 2bps amid renewed bear run

Opening the week, the Nigerian stock market ended mixed with a bearish tilt as the benchmark index shed 0.02 per cent to settle at 55,806.71 points. Gains in ACCESSCORP (+1.21%), UBA (+1.07%) and UBN (+9.72%) were offset by losses in ZENITHBANK (-2.27%), GEREGU (-0.61%) and GTCO (-0.88%). Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 8.89 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N7.51 billion to close at N30.39 trillion.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turn- over settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 224.33 per cent. A total of 369.78 million shares valued at N19.84 billion were exchanged in 7,221 deals. GEREGU (-0.61%) led volume and value charts with 52.49m units traded in deals worth N16.37 billion. Market breadth closed flat. NEM (+10.00%) topped 21 others on the leader’s table while COURTVILLE (-9.80%) led 21 others on the leader’s table.