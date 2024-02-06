All-Share Index sheds 0.73%

Following the interview with the CBN Governor, Dr Yemi Cardoso, where he made clarifications on the foreign currency backlog situation, the local bourse nudged slightly lower as the benchmark Index shed 0.73 per cent to settle at 103,659.81 points. Sell-off of telco giant, MTNN (-5.52%), alongside Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (-2.03%) and GTCO (-2.53%), offset gains in GEREGU (+8.26%), STANBIC (+0.08%) and FLOURMILL (+0.73%). As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 38.63 per cent, while the market capitalization shed N436.97 billion to close at N56.72 trillion. Analysis of yesterday’s market, activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 17.67 per cent.

A total of 841.55b million shares valued at N19.33 billion were exchanged in 13,674 deals. FBNH (-0.76%) led both the volume and value chart with 332.30 million units traded in deals worth N8.95 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.04-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. ABBEYBDS (-9.70%) topped 26 others on the laggard’s table while CADBURY (+10.00%) led 25 others on the leader’s log.