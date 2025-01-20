All-Share Index Rises By 0.17%

Share

The Nigerian equity market wrapped up Friday’s trading session on a bullish note, recording a modest gain of 0.17 per cent in the All-Share Index (ASI), which settled at 102,353.68 points.

This upturn nudged the year-to-date return to -0.56 per cent, while market capitalization climbed by N54 billion, reaching N62.85 trillion.

Investor sentiment improved significantly, as reflected in the Market Breadth ratio of 1.55x, a notable recovery from the previous day’s 0.74x. Advancers outpaced decliners by 34 to 22, signaling robust market participation.

Key gainers included Caverton, Livestock, and Sovereign Insurance, each surging by 10 per cent, while Academy Press, PZ, and Daar Communications led the laggards, shedding 9.74 per cent, 9.09 per cent, and 8.65 per cent, respectively.

Despite the day’s rally, the broader market remains cautious. Week-to-date performance moderated to -2.94 per cent, with both month-to-date and year-to-date returns resting at -0.56 per cent.

Traded volume and value took a downturn, with transaction volume shrinking by 30.57 per ent to 327.84 million shares, and market turnover value declining by 29.28 per cent to ₦11.81 billion from 11,905 executed deals.

Top Gainers: Caverton, Livestock, and Sovereign Insurance each gained 10 per cent, closing at N2.20, 5.94, and N1.10, respectively. Neimeth and Royal Exchange followed closely with gains of 9.94 per cent and 9.88 per cent.

Academy Press fell by 9.74 per cent to N3.15, PZ declined by 9.09 per cent to N25.00, and Daar Communications dropped 8.65 per cent to 74 kobo.

Access Corporation led the day’s trades with 49.13 million shares, followed by Fidelity Bank (20.40 million) and UBA (20.08 million). Value Leaders: Aradel Holdings emerged as the highest trade value driver at ₦2.90 billion, followed by BUA Foods (₦1.97 billion) and Access Corporation (₦1.18 billion).

