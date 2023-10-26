All-share Index Returns To Red

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday ended bearish as the benchmark index shed 2bps to settle at 67,206.16 points. Gains in GEREGU (+7.71%), ACCESSCORP (+1.81%) and FBNH (+0.63%) were offset by selloffs in ZENITHBANK (-0.60%), GTCO (-1.25%) and UBA (-5.78%).

The year-to-date (YTD) return slipped to 31.13 per cent, while the mar- ket capitalisation shed a meager N6.38 billion to close at N36.92 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 3.1 per cent to 329.66 million units, valued at N4.41 billion, and exchanged in 5,998 deals.

FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock by volume at 50.32 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N733.79 mil- lion. Sectoral performance was broadly negative, as the Banking (-1.1%), Insurance (-0.6%), Oil & Gas (-0.2%), Consumer Goods (-0.2%) and Industrial Goods (-0.1%) indices declined.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.2x), as 22 tickers gained relative to 18 losers. MULTIVERSE (+9.7%) and CHAMS (+9.7%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while ETRANZACT (-10.0%) and SUNUAS- SUR (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list.