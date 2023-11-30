All-share Index Rebounds, Up 0.34% Amid Bargain Hunting

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday bounced back, paring previous session losses, as the benchmark Index surged 0.34 per cent to close at 71,284.56 points.

Renewed investor interests in SEPLAT (+10.00%), NESTLE (+9.52%) and TRANS- CORP (+1.34%) pushed the broader index into positive terrain. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 39.09 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N132.45 billion to close at N39.01 trillion.

Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 17.64 per cent. A total of 360.60 million shares valued at N6.61 billion were exchanged in 6,579 deals. GTCO (-0.13%) led both the volume chart with 56.91 million units traded and deals worth N2.19 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.90-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advanc- ing ones. GUINEAINS (-10.00%) led 37 others on the laggard’s table, while SEPLAT (+10.00%) topped 19 others on the leader’s log.