All-Share Index Rebounds, Gains 70BPS

Recovering from the previous session’s loss, the domestic bourse posted gains yesterday as the benchmark index rose by 0.70 per cent to close at 82,597.04 points. Gains in MTNN (+0.35%), BUACEMENT (+0.54%), and ZENITH- BANK (+1.99%) contributed to outweigh losses in VITAFOAM (-0.21%), CORNERNST (-3.33%), and LINKAS- SURE (-3.33%), keeping the market in the green.

Accordingly, the market is on track for a week of gain. The year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 10.46 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦313.39 billion to close at ₦45.20 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 43.20 per cent.

A total of 877.28 million shares valued at ₦14.41 billion were exchanged in 14,919 deals. T R A N S C O R P (+4.12%) led the volume chart with 74.54m units traded while ZENITH- BANK (+1.99%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.98 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.05- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. ROYALEX (+10.00%) topped 44 others on the leader’s table while AB- BEYBDS (-9.90%) led 21 others on the laggard’s log.