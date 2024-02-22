All-Share Index Rebounds, Gains 0.30%

The domestic equities market on Wednesday recovered from the previous session’s loss, as the Lagos bourse posted gains with benchmark index rising by 0.30 per cent to close at 101,362.38 points. Gains in BUACEMENT (+4.93%), UBA (+0.21%), and FBNH (+9.96%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.42%), GTCO (-0.77%), and ACCESSCORP (-2.70%), keeping the market in the green.

The ASI year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 35.56 per cent, while market capitalization gained ₦165.09 billion to close at ₦55.46 trillion. The volume of trade increased by 18.2 per cent to 302.74 million units, valued at NGN6.55 bil- lion, and exchanged in 8,611 deals.

FBNH was the most traded stock by volume and value at 39.38 million units and NGN1.10 billion, respectively. On sectors, the Indus- trial Goods (+1.6%), Banking (+0.3%) and Oil & Gas (+0.1%), indices advanced, while the Insurance (-2.5%) and Consumer Goods (-0.2%) indices declined.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.2x), as 42 tickers lost relative to 10 gainers. OKOMUOIL (-10.0%) and MORISON (-9.7%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while FBNH (+10.0%) and MBENEFIT (+9.4%) topped the gainers’ list.