February 15, 2024
All-Share Index Rebounds As Investors Gain N979.78BN

Recovering from the previous session’s loss, the domestic bourse on Wednesday posted gains as the benchmark index rose by 1.76 per cent to close at 103,498.28 points. Gains in AIR- TELAFRI (+10.00%), GEREGU (+6.72%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.82%) contributed to outweigh losses in BUACEMENT (-9.91%), GTCO (-0.63%), and TRANSCORP (-0.78%), keeping the market in the green.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 38.42 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦979.78 billion to close at ₦56.63 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 62.2 per cent to 426.86 million units, valued at ₦12.11 billion, and exchanged in 8,654 deals. FBNH was the most traded stock by volume at 54.61 million units, while GEREGU was the most traded stock by value at ₦2.50 billion.

Performance across the sectors was mixed, as the Oil & Gas (+5.3%), Consumer Goods (+4.0%) and Banking (+2.0%) indices advanced, while the Industrial Goods (-3.5%) and Insurance (-0.3%) indices declined. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 26 tickers gained relative to 25 gainers. AIR- TELAFRI (+10.0%) and UNITYBNK (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while MECURE (-10.0%) and THOMASWY (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list.

