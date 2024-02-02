All-Share Index Rebounds As Investors Gain N901.78Bn

Recovering from the previous sessions’ losses, the Nigeri- an stock market posted gains as the benchmark index rose by 1.63 per cent to close at 102,802.25 points. Renewed buy interests in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+9.97%), GTCO (+10.00%), alongside BUAFOODS (+4.86%), contributed to outweigh losses in MTNN (-2.14%), CHAMPION (-1.42%), and CWG (-9.87%), keeping the market in the green.

Accordingly, the market is on track for another week of gain. The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 37.48 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N901.78 billion to close at N56.26 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 14.9 per cent to 861.01 million units, valued at N12.16 billion, and ex- changed in 12,851 deals. UNIVINSURE was the most traded stock by volume at 113.76 million units, while ZENITH-BANK was the most traded stock by value at NGN2.76 billion.

From a sectoral perspective, the Banking (+7.8%), Consumer Goods (+4.4%), Insurance (+2.2%), and Industrial Goods (+0.4%) indices recorded gains, while the Oil & Gas index closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was posi- tive (3.1x), as 52 tickers gained relative to 17 losers. CAVERTON (+10.0%) and CHAMS (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while DEAP-CAP (-9.9%) and CWG (-9.9%) topped the losers’ list.