All-Share Index Rebounds As Investors Gain N140.77BN

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Thursday recovered from previous session’s loss as the domestic bourse posted gains. The benchmark index rose by 0.13 per cent to close at 66,570.19 points.

Gains in ACCESS- CORP (+0.31%), WAP- CO (+0.51%), and UBA (+0.30%) contributed to outweigh losses in FLOURMILL (-1.52%), TRANSCORP (-0.33%), and UCAP (-1.16%), keeping the market green. Accordingly, the market is on track for a week of gain.

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 29.89 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N140.77 billion to close at N36.53 trillion. The market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of trans- actions up by 2.95 per cent.

A total of 1.01 billion shares valued at N4.73 billion were exchanged in 6,959 deals. NEIMETH (+0.00%) led the volume and value charts with 657.09m units traded in deals worth N985.65 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.33-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out- numbering declining ones. WEMABANK (+9.93%) led 15 others on the leader’s log while CHAMPION (-9.87%) topped 11 others on the laggard’s table.